Washington Football Team president, owners won’t be at Thanksgiving game due to COVID-19 exposures

(WAVY) — The Washington Football Team president and owner say they won’t be at Washington’s Thanksgiving Day game due to a coronavirus exposure.
The scheduled game is against the Dallas Cowboys.
President Jason Wright, as well as team owner Daniel Snyder and wife Tanya, say they came in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19. They have since tested negative.
