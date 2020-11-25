Washington Football Team president, owners won’t be at Thanksgiving game due to COVID-19 exposures

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WAVY) — The Washington Football Team president and owner say they won’t be at Washington’s Thanksgiving Day game due to a coronavirus exposure.

The scheduled game is against the Dallas Cowboys.

President Jason Wright, as well as team owner Daniel Snyder and wife Tanya, say they came in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19. They have since tested negative.

