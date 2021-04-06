Washington Football Team establishes new gameday experience fan group

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team has launched the Fan Ambassador Network.

Also known as “FAN,” the group will serve as the voice for the team’s fanbase and “provide perspective to the organization through their rebranding process.”

Through the WFT website or on social media, using the hashtag #WashingtonFootballFAN, members of the fanbase can nominate their fellow supporters to be part of a group that will help shape the overall Washington Football Team gameday experience the franchise continues through the rebranding process.

The Fan Ambassador Network is a separate initiative from Washington’s current Community Leadership and Gameday Fan Captains initiatives.

The Fan Ambassador Network will have seven specific crews, each comprised of at least five ambassadors in the following areas:

Community: to help define the team’s presence throughout the DMV

Culinary: to share thoughts on in-stadium and tailgate event food and beverage

Culture: to give insights on local art and lifestyle as well as team history

Entertainment: to provide ideas around integrating areas like music, dance and gaming

Fashion: to discuss opinions on merchandise and new gear

Family Experience: to help create gameday activities that are enjoyable for parents and kids

Sunday Funday: to represent the crowd looking to take advantage of every minute of their weekend while also safely rooting on the team

Once the nominations are complete, a selection board led by Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team, and Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Senior Advisor to Team President, Jason Wright, will choose the finalists who will serve on FAN.

“Our goal is to create a gameday that every segment of our fanbase enjoys and the best way to do that is to bring some of the most creative fans into the process from the beginning as we reimagine the experience,” said Colby-Begovich.

Officials say more opportunities for fans to make their case for consideration will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

For more information, click here.