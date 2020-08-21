Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, but called it “very treatable and curable” because it was caught early.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday evening.
Rivera informed his team after Thursday’s practice about the news.
He said he felt a lump in early July and went to the doctor a few weeks later.
“I was stunned,” Rivera told Schefter. “But I was angry because I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in.”
Rivera is entering his first year in Washington as head coach.
