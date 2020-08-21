Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, but called it “very treatable and curable” because it was caught early.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday evening.

Ron Rivera told his team tonight that he had cancer. "Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, 'I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.' " — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera informed his team after Thursday’s practice about the news.

He said he felt a lump in early July and went to the doctor a few weeks later.

“I was stunned,” Rivera told Schefter. “But I was angry because I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in.”

Rivera is entering his first year in Washington as head coach.

