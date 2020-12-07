Washington Football Team breaks Steelers’ perfect season with 23-17 win

PITTSBURGH (WAVY/AP) — The Washington Football Team handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season Monday.

The Washington Football Team is keeping pace with the New York Giants for first place in the National Football Conference Eastern Division. Both teams have 5 wins and 7 losses.

NERVES OF STEEL BAY BAY pic.twitter.com/AmeRAHH9en — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without placekicker Chris Boswell when they put their unbeaten 11-0 record on the line against Washington Monday.

Boswell is inactive because of a hip injury that forced him to miss practice during the week.

Boswell started the season strong but had struggled of late, missing at least one field goal or extra point in three of Pittsburgh’s past four games.

Matthew Wright, signed to the practice squad last week, will make his NFL debut in place of Boswell.

Washington had wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the lineup after he was limited in practice during the week.

The Steelers were looking to become the 10th team in NFL history to start a season 12-0, which required a victory Monday over the Washington Football Team. The Steelers could have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a victory.

Before Monday’s game, Washington had won two straight to get back into the race in the underwhelming NFC East. The game featured two of the NFL’s best defenses.