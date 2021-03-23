Washington Football Team announces last call for new name fan submissions

Washington Football Team fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team has announced a “last call” for name submissions.

The franchise is getting ready to move into its next phase of total rebranding with an all-new name, logo, and brand identity.

Fans have until Monday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET to send in their suggested team names on www.washingtonjourney.com. WFT officials say more than 15,000 submissions from every state and territory of the U.S., and 60 countries across six continents, have been received since the mid-August launch of the site.

Once submissions close, officials say the team will enter the “insights” phase of the rebranding journey when all fan feedback and ideas will be reviewed and considered.



The phase will include a thorough review of submissions to the website and mailed into the team headquarters, focus group discussions, surveys, and informal feedback the team.