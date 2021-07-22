Washington Football Team announces fan schedule, events for training camp

Members of the Washington Football Team huddle together before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has announced its events for fans during training camp at Bon Secours Training Center, which will be held from July 27-31.

Registration is now open online for Free Fan Passes that will allow attendance.

Tuesday, July 27 is Community Combine Day and Kick off Rally. One hundred healthcare professionals will participate in pre-draft workouts like the 40-yard dash, high jump and long jump while 150 middle schoolers will be part of a fundaments and skill development camp. The Washington Football Gatorade Junior Training Camp will take place on Tuesday, July 27 at the Bon Secours Washington Football Training Center. Pre-registration is required, which you can complete here. Space is limited.

Wednesday, July 28 is Frontline Heroes Day. One hundred frontline workers will get a VIP experience during morning practices and all frontline workers (with proof) get a 20% discount in the team store.

Thursday, July 29 is Military Appreciation Day.

Kid’s Day is on Friday, July 30.

The practice and training on Saturday, July 31 will be part of a league-wide day of celebration recognizing the return of football also known as Fan Appreciation Day.

Washington opens the 2021 preseason on August 12 on the road against the New England Patriots. The Football Team opens the 2021 regular season on September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.

For more information on the training camp in Richmond, and to sign up for updates and access to fan passes, head over to the WFT training camp page.