Washington Football Team and QB Alex Smith expected to part ways

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It appears that Alex Smith’s time in Washington as a member of the Washington Football Team is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport and Kim Jones of NFL Network reported the organization is expected to make Smith’s release official in the next few days.

Smith was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season, returning to the field after a devastating leg injury in 2018 and enduring complications and operations that saved his leg from amputation and saved his life.

The 36-year-old veteran went 5-1 for the WFT, helping Washington to the NFC East title for the first time since 2015.

Smith made headlines recently in an interview with GQ, saying that the organization never thought he was going to come back and that he “definitely threw a wrench in the team’s future plan (for the quarterback position).”

Former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke signed a two-year $8.75 million contract extension on Feb. 10 to stay in Washington, and is believed to be the Football Team’s starting quarterback in 2021 after parting ways with Smith and former first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.