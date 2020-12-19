Washington Football Team activates Taylor Heinicke from practice squad

ASHBURN (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team has activated Taylor Heinicke from the practice squad to the active roster.

According to NBCSports, the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion University history will serve as the backup to starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins in time for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Heinicke has been away from the NFL for more than a year. His last action on the field was during the 2019 preseason, when he played for the Carolina Panthers. Heinicke last played in a regular season game when he started the Panthers’ week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke is now re-united with Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

WAVY News 10’a Nathan Epstein spoke with Heinicke recently about signing with the Washington Football Team earlier this month.

“He’s the one who believed in me when no one else did,” said Heinicke about Turner.

“He brought me in, I had a great first two-three years, and ever since then we’ve kind of bounced around wherever he goes.”

Should Smith and Haskins not be able to play, Washington will have a quarterback well-versed in Turner’s system. “It’s huge,” said Heinicke. “It’s always nice going into an offense where you already know what he’s looking for, the language.”