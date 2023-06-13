ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – The Washington Commanders have released their 2023 training camp schedule.

The team took to Twitter Monday to announce the release of the schedule. The 2023 training camp will take place at the OrthoVirginia Training Center in Ashburn from July 27 through August 19.

The Commanders will be opening 12 practices to the public. Tickets can be purchased online and the camp will open each day at 9 a.m.

To find the full schedule for the 2023 training camp, and to purchase tickets, visit the Commanders website.