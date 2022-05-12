ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY/AP) — With just over 100 days until the first NFL game of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have released their schedule.

The announcement comes three months after the franchise announced its new name – the Commanders.

The new name unveiled Wednesday comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.

For longtime Washington fans, the 2022 season will be the first time they see the Commanders take to the field. It will also be the first season for Carson Wentz, the team’s new QB.

Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts’ 7th round pick.

Here is the official schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Week 1: Jaguars at Commanders

Week 2: Commanders at Lions

Week 3: Eagles at Commanders

Week 4: Commanders at Cowboys

Week 5: Titans at Commanders

Week 6: Commanders at Bears

Week 7: Packers at Commanders

Week 8: Commanders at Colts

Week 9: Vikings at Commanders

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles

Week 11: Commanders at Texans

Week 12: Falcons at Commanders

Week 13: Commanders at Giants

Week 14: Bye week

Week 15 Giants at Commanders

Week 16: Commanders at 49ers

Week 17: Browns at Commanders

Week 18: Cowboys at Commanders

Getting a stadium deal done is next on the agenda for Snyder and his front office. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires after the 2027 season and momentum is building for an agreement in Virginia, though sites in Maryland and the District of Columbia are still under consideration.

