Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain’s 2 INTs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season to lead Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York in what might have been Dave Gettleman’s final game as the Giants general manager.

Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown and Joey Slye kicked three field goals as Washington finished a season that saw them go from division winners to an also-ran. 

Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm threw a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Darius Slayton for the Giants.

