Volunteers needed for Washington Football Team training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a chance to get a little closer to your Washington Football Team? The Richmond Training Camp Ambassador program is seeking volunteers to represent the city and support the squad.

Ambassadors will be needed from Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Volunteers will be used to help answer questions about the program while also providing tourism details of Richmond, including destinations, restaurants and other points of interest.

Shifts last approximately five hours. Depending on the number of shifts worked, ambassadors can earn Washington Football Team merch, raffle entries, on-site discounts, and even tickets to see the team play.

To register as an ambassador, fill out the online form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WFTTCAmbassadors2021.

For full information on the Richmond Training Camp Ambassador program, visit www.rva.gov/parks-recreation/volunteer-initiatives.