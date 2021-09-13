Taylor Heinicke to start for Washington Football Team following Fitzpatrick injury

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 12: Taylor Heinicke #4 of of the Washington Football Team looks to pass in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP/WAVY) — Former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke is set to start for the Washington Football Team on Thursday against the New York Giants.

The 28-year-old quarterback from ODU will be in for Ryan Fitzpatrick after Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington’s starting quarterback with a right hip injury Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was injured on a hit from Uchenna Nwosu midway through the second quarter of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.



The 38-year-old was helped to his feet by teammates but went back down and was in distress before walking off with trainers.

Fitzpatrick walked immediately to the tunnel and waved to fans on his way out. Fitzpatrick was 3 of 6 for 16 yards before getting hurt. Washington is the ninth team Fitzpatrick has started for during his 17-year NFL career.

Heinicke recently signed a 2-year extension with the Washington Football Team after a breakout performance in the playoffs last season against Tampa Bay.

He’s set to reportedly make $8.75 million in that 2-year contract.

Heinicke started all four years in his ODU career from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs to the FCS playoffs two times. He passed for nearly 15,000 yards in those four seasons.