Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year extension with Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke has signed a 2-year extension with the Washington Football Team after a breakout performance in the playoffs this season against Tampa Bay.

The 27-year-old undrafted free agent threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and ran for another (a full-extension dive to the pylon) in the first round matchup with the eventual Super Bowl champs, coming up just short in the 31-23 loss at home.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles past outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Round at FedExField on January 9, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He gained league-wide respect after that outing, including from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and apparently did well enough for Washington to offer a significant sum of money.

Officially official ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9cF8Qg66xQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) February 10, 2021

He’s set to reportedly make $8.75 million in that 2-year contract.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for QB Taylor Heinicke, sources say, worth $8.75M. There are also incentives depending on how many games he starts. Real security for their resilient QB who started and impressed in the playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Heinicke may have an opportunity to start for Washington next season. Kyle Allen is staying, but it’s still unclear if veteran quarterback Alex Smith will return.

“We all saw how Taylor Heinicke played in the playoff game,” said executive vice president of personnel and football Marty Hurney. “First, you start with evaluating your roster. Then you look at the quarterbacks that are out there. A lot of times it’s all about timing in the draft, what position you’re in and who’s out there available.”

The Tampa Bay game was Heinicke’s first ever start for Washington, coming just over a month after the Football Team signed him as a backup. He was tapped to start after Smith was placed on the inactive list due to a calf injury.

Before the signing with Washington, Heinicke had yet to find a stable home in the league, and was actually taking graduate classes back in Norfolk this fall when he got the call from Washington.

Taylor Heinicke was the most efficient QB vs. the Bucs defense in the post season. — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) February 8, 2021

Heinicke started all four years in his ODU career from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs to the FCS playoffs two times. He passed for nearly 15,000 yards in those four seasons.

His former head coach Bobby Wilder tweeted his excitement after hearing the news.

Thank you @WashingtonNFL !!!

This is the team and HC that Taylor wanted to be with! #grateful pic.twitter.com/AxQS7W0Orw — Bobby Wilder (@CoachWilder353) February 10, 2021

Watch his greatest moments at ODU below.