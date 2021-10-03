Houdini Heinicke: Washington beats Falcons 34-30 on late TD

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) dives toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Washington Football Team won 34-30. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke returned to the metro area where he grew up and had a big day. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington.

In his return home to Georgia as a starting QB, recorded 290 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, a 127.1 passer rating,43 rushing yards and a game-winning drive.

Both were vintage Heinicke, whose heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson.

He became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.

COMING HOME WITH THE WIN pic.twitter.com/Vwf6J8Bwae — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 3, 2021