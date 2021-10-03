Houdini Heinicke: Washington beats Falcons 34-30 on late TD

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Heinicke returned to the metro area where he grew up and had a big day. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington.
In his return home to Georgia as a starting QB, recorded 290 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, a 127.1 passer rating,43 rushing yards and a game-winning drive.
Both were vintage Heinicke, whose heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson.
He became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.