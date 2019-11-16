NFL suspends Myles Garrett indefinitely without pay after brawl with Steelers

The NFL announced Friday that Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, is suspended without pay indefinitely after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s unprotected head during a brawl at Thursday’s night game.

The brawl included Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. No player has been severely injured, but there have been actions taken in response to the incident.

Due to members of both teams being involved, the NFL made a decision to fine both the Browns and Steelers $250,000.

Pouncey has a three-game suspension without pay and an additional fine for fighting, including punching and kicking his opponent.

Ogunjobi has a one-game suspension and an additional fine for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during the altercation.

The incident began during the final seconds of the divisional matchup. Garrett and Rudolph started grabbing each other. It quickly got out of hand when Garrett snatched Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it at him, making contact.

During the altercation, Steelers guard David DeCastro and Pouncey threw Garrett to the ground and began punching and kicking the player in the head.

Shortly after, the league announced Garrett’s suspension. Garrett released a formal statement apologizing to Rudolph, his teammates, fans and the entire organization.

Art Rooney II, Steelers president, released a statement which expressed the “disappointment” felt by the organization.

“As an organization, we are disappointed with what occurred last night near the end of our game against the Cleveland Browns. The actions of the players involved were not something that should be part of any football game.

“Our players, coaches and everyone in the Steelers organization understand that we must always maintain composure, no matter what happens. After a hard-fought game between two rivals, it is a shame that the game ended that way.”

The league is still investing the incident. They said “additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.”