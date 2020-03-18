Reports: QB Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay

(CNN) — Tom Brady — widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history — is expected to sign a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s according to reports from the NFL Network and ESPN.

The long-time New England Patriot becomes a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The departure ends one of the most successful partnerships in sports.

On his social media accounts earlier Tuesday he wrote, “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage.”

He also thanked the team’s supporters.

Brady has spent his entire NFL career with the patriots. That includes winning a whopping six Super Bowls.

The 42-year-old has repeatedly said in recent years he wants to play until the age of 45.

In the last off-season, the Patriots and Brady could not agree on a deal for a contract extension.

Latest Posts: