Miami Dolphins release RB Mark Walton for allegedly striking a pregnant woman

MIAMI, Fla. (WAVY) — Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been released from the team after he was arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant woman.

The 22-year-old was arrested this morning on a charge of assault and battery and is being held in Broward County Jail, a few miles away from the team’s facility. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in Davie, FL.

The woman, who informed Walton that she was 5 weeks pregnant on Sunday, sustained a swollen left eye. She informed the police that she was pushed against the wall and punched several times in the face and head by Walton.

It remains unclear what started the altercation.

Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for Walton, confirmed Walton’s arrest and told USA Today Sports he “cooperated with the police department and surrendered this morning.”

Mark Walton’s mug shot.

Less than seven hours after the arrest, the Miami Dolphins released a statement from their general manager Chris Grier.

Their statement reads: “We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019

The running back was halfway through serving his four-game suspension he received for violating the NFL conduct and the substance abuse policy. Walton’s last three arrests between January and March during the offseason played a role in the suspension.

Walton’s suspension without pay only allowed him to attend team meetings and be inside the Dolphins facility, but he was not allowed to practice. He was eligible to begin practicing with the team on Dec. 2, the Monday before the Dolphins vs. Jets game (Dec. 8) at MetLife Stadium.

Back in August, Walton was given a six-month non-reporting probation as part of a plea deal. He pleaded no contest in his three offseason cases.

After being released by the Cincinnati Bengals in April after his third arrest, Walton was picked up in May by the Miami Dolphins. When signing Walton, the Dolphins expressed there would be a zero-tolerance policy for misbehavior. The Dolphins stood by their word.

Prior to the arrest, Walton lead the Dolphins with rushing total of 53 times for 201 yards on an average of 3.8 yards-per-carry.