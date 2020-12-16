Lorenzo Taliaferro, Williamsburg native and former Baltimore Ravens running back, dies at 28

(WAVY) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back and Williamsburg-area native Lorenzo Taliaferro died suddenly Wednesday, according to local officials.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook confirming the news Wednesday night.

Taliaferro, a former Bruton High football player, played with the Ravens from 2014 to 2017.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Windsor Lane around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical attention.

Medics arrived as well and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

“Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office said it couldn’t reveal Taliaferro’s cause of death.

Baltimore Fox affiliate WBFF-TV’s Bruce Cunningham reported Wednesday night that Taliaferro had died.

