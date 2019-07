RICHMOND (WAVY) -- The Redskins have reported to training camp, with one notable exception. All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams, however, failed to show up with the rest of the team.

Depending on who you talk to, Williams is either upset at the Redskins medical staff for the way it has handled him, or he wants a new contract, or perhaps both.

"Right now there are some things he has to work out, individually, personally, with his agent professionally, whatever that may be" coach Jay Gruden said. " I don't take anything personally in this business, I love Trent, I love what he's done for this franchise and we expect him back soon."

For those interested in attending Redskins training camp, here's a primer of what to expect in Richmond when the team hits the field Thursday morning.

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Richmond, Virginia