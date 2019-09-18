Injury-plagued Eagles cancel practice, hold walkthrough

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is stopped for a first down by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (26) Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-20. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Eagles coach Doug Pederson canceled practice Wednesday and the injury-plagued team will instead have a walkthrough.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Corey Clement and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan were hurt in a 24-20 loss at Atlanta. None of them would’ve been available for a full practice.

Quarterback Carson Wentz took a hard shot to the chest and was later checked for a concussion but Pederson said he’s fine.

Jackson and Jeffery played only a few snaps against the Falcons before going to the sideline. Jackson has a groin strain and Jeffery has a calf strain. Goedert was ruled out before the game started because of a calf injury. Clement injured his shoulder on a kickoff return. Jernigan broke his foot and will be out for a while.

The Eagles (1-1) host the Lions (1-0-1) this week.

