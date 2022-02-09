Highest NFL draft picks from across Hampton Roads and Virginia

FILE – The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Since the first draft was held in 1936, the National Football League (NFL) has used its annual culling of the top college talent in the country to grow its ranks, renew the popularity of the sport, and to increase competitive parity among all football teams.

Though the draft process has undergone several iterations since that first draft took place, it remains true to its original design as an equalizer. In its current arrangement, the draft consists of seven rounds, whereby each of the 32 NFL teams receives one pick per round. The order of selection takes place in reverse order of how each team finished the previous season—in other words, barring any trades between teams, each round starts with the team that had the worst overall record and ends with the Super Bowl champions.

There is a long and storied history of teams coming out of the dustbin of failure to resurrect themselves through strategic drafting of top college players. In 1989, for example, the Dallas Cowboys finished 1-15, the worst record in their franchise history.

But after drafting Emmitt Smith, who would go on to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, first-round No. 1 pick Russell Maryland, and No. 1 pick and future Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, “America’s team” transformed itself into a powerhouse that won three Super Bowls throughout the 1990s.

And while for every top draft pick that went on to gridiron glory—such as 7-time All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning—there are equally storied accounts of star players who almost didn’t make it out of the draft at all, let alone make a team’s top pick, the NFL’s annual strategic raffle has retained, for teams and colleges alike, its power to change the face of the game with a single draft pick.

To this, one need look no further than the 2017 draft, when nine teams passed over Patrick Mahomes, who has gone on to take the once-flailing Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances.

With the 2022 draft slated to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Virginia since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#10. Larry Burton (WR)

– Born: Northampton, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1975

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– University: Purdue

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Ricky Hunley (LB)

– Born: Petersburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– University: Arizona

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Thomas Jones (RB)

– Born: Big Stone Gap, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– University: Virginia

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (1 Pro Bowls)

#7. Josh Allen (LB)

– Born: Cumberland County, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– University: Kentucky

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#6. Kenny Easley (DB)

– Born: Chesapeake, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– University: UCLA

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (5 Pro Bowls)

#5. Clelin Ferrell (DE)

– Born: Richmond, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– University: Clemson

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Shawn Springs (DB)

– Born: Williamsburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– University: Ohio St.

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (1 Pro Bowls)

#3. Lawrence Taylor (LB)

– Born: Williamsburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– University: North Carolina

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (10 Pro Bowls)

#2. Bruce Smith (DE)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– University: Virginia Tech

– Years as a starter in NFL: 18 (11 Pro Bowls)

#1. Michael Vick (QB)

– Born: Newport News, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– University: Virginia Tech

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (4 Pro Bowls)