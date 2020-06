Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26

FILE – In this May 31, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers rookie center Max Tuerk takes part in NFL football training camp in San Diego. Tuerk was suspended Tuesday, Aug. 22, by the NFL for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Tuerk won’t be eligible to return to the Chargers’ active roster until Oct. 2, the day after the Chargers’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died.

He was 26.

USC announced his death Sunday on Twitter, but not say when Tuerk died or provide a cause of death.

Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. As a three-year starter, he played under three head coaches – Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton.

”Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk,” Helton tweeted. ”Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The Chargers selected Tuerk in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury during his senior year affected his progress. Despite making the Chargers’ roster, he was inactive all season.

Before his second season, Tuerk was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He said he tested positive after taking over-the-counter supplements.

After being released by the Chargers, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and played one game before being cut in 2018.

Tuerk, who was from Trabuco Canyon, California, played football at Santa Margarita Catholic High, where he helped the school win a state title in 2011.

