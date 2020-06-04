‘Enough is enough’: Packers release collaborative video amid unrest over George Floyd’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers released a video Thursday morning featuring numerous players and head coach Matt LaFleur amid protests across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

In a tweet, the Packers said, “Enough is enough. It’s time for change.”

The nearly two-minute-long video features players Davante Adams, Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers and numerous others.

It starts with players coming together, saying, “I’m embarrassed as a human — tired, frustrated, heartbroken, disappointed, distraught, disgusted.”

Cornerback Kevin King said, “The inhumane murder of George Floyd has become a far too common image in America.” Floyd died May 25 after a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“We’re here today to say, ‘No more,'” Adams said. Four additional players echoed his statement.

“I’m human, just like all of you,” guard Billy Turner said. “My blood is red and my heart pumps that blood. I’m a human, too.”

Adams continued, saying, “Racism is taught, learned. It’s not something you’re born with. Let’s do a better job of educating our youth and younger people behind this.”

Said LaFleur: “The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words.”

Seven players said together, “We stand united against racism, against police brutality, we stand against a broken system, against oppression, against injustice.”

Earlier this week, the Packers participated in #BlackOutTuesday, a day of observance initiated by the music industry in response to Floyd’s death.

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers chimed in with his thoughts on anthem protests on Instagram. His post came not long after Saints quarterback Drew Brees voiced his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem. Brees has apologized for his comments.

