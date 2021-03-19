Craziest Drew Brees merchandise for sale amid QB’s move to broadcasting

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 30 to 20. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently announced he is leaving the field, but he is not leaving the game.

Brees told NBC’s Today Show on Monday that he will join the NBC Sports broadcast team as a football analyst.

We have yet to see any merchandise depicting Brees with a microphone in hand, but FOCO just launched a limited edition Drew Brees Farewell Bobblehead. The figurine is numbered out of 309 and costs $45. The design has yet to be revealed and ships to customers in June.

Here are seven other Drew Brees items that may make great gifts or potential soon-to-be collector’s items.

Let the world know who your favorite player is and suit up with these Drew Brees socks. Rock ‘Em Socks sells them in various sizes, including youth, and they retail for $18.

This Drew Brees Prayer Candle, “Breesus, Who Dat? Saint Drew” sells on Etsy for $23. It’s handmade in your chosen color and is known to light up a room (with conversation, of course).

This Drew Brees puppet allows you to hand-deliver the New Orleans legend into your storyline. Whether its reading a story to the kids or asking your boss for a raise, have Drew do the talking. Bleacher Creatures plush puppet takes your favorite Saints player and transforms him into a lovable character to play with – encouraging fun, inspiration and play.

Since the times we are living in are crazy, we thought it only fitting to include a Drew Brees pandemic mask. There are plenty to choose from, like this GOAT mask.

Let the favorite person in your life know they’re special with this “Life with you is a Brees” greeting card. Made by Paper Vibes, the card retails on Etsy for $5.

This handmade four inch crystal Drew Brees Funko Pop vinyl figure can be found on Etsy. Adorned with 4,000 crystals, it comes with a gold hand-painted base with the Saints logo. The four-inch figurine will set you back $248.