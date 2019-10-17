Browns GM hints he’s discussed Trent Williams with Redskins

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 26: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field at the end of the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 26, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns general manager John Dorsey says he’s had ”a few conversations” lately with Redskins GM Bruce Allen and hinted that star tackle Trent Williams has been discussed.

With the trade deadline approaching, Dorsey could be tempted to improve Cleveland’s offensive line and the Redskins are at an impasse with Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t played this season amid a contract holdout.

As he finished his news conference Wednesday, Dorsey was asked if he spoke to Allen about trading ”his left tackle,” meaning Williams.

”It takes two to tango,” Dorsey said as he left the podium.

Allen recently said he has no intention of dealing the disgruntled 31-year-old Williams. That may not stop Dorsey, who heard similar things from the New York Giants about star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before pulling off a blockbuster trade in March.

Dorsey said the Browns’ offensive line needs to be ”more consistent.”

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL