NFL veteran Kyshoen Jarrett returns to Virginia Tech, joins football personnel team

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Head coach Justin Fuente announced on Wednesday that Kyshoen Jarrett has returned to Virginia Tech and will serve as assistant director of player personnel.

Jarrett fills the post held the past year by Corey Fuller, who has accepted a position in the personnel department of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. A team captain for the Hokies in 2014, Jarrett was a sixth-round selection of Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“We are pleased to welcome Kyshoen and his family back to Blacksburg,” Fuente said. “Kyshoen possesses a great appreciation for what it takes for a young person to excel in all facets of their collegiate experience at Virginia Tech. Kyshoen’s NFL background, combined with his football acumen and passion for our program make him a great fit for this position. Just as importantly, his history as a mentor and his ability to understand and connect with young people will be a great resource for us.”

Jarrett led the Hokies with 88 tackles (52 solo) and three INTs as a senior in 2014. He saw duty in a total of 53 games in a Tech uniform, finishing his collegiate career with 249 tackles (155 solo), five INTs (48 yards) and 8.5 TFL, as well as 26 punt returns for 324 yards, including a 94-yard TD. He played in all 16 games (six starts) for Washington in 2015, racking up 58 tackles (39 solo) before an injury concluded his playing career.

The Tannersville, Pennsylvania native coached defensive backs at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia during the 2016-17 seasons. He then returned to Washington’s NFL franchise as a defensive intern in 2018 before serving as a defensive quality control coach/assistant defensive backs coach in 2019. Jarrett has most recently worked as the director of athletics at a middle school and high school in Concord, N.C.

Jarrett graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in human development and family studies along with minors in sociology and communications.