NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With friends, family and teammates on hand, Madison Whyte announced her intention to continue her track and field career at the University of Southern California.

Whyte, now a senior at Heritage High School, chose the Trojans’ program over the University of Florida, LSU, Texas, and Kentucky. “The coaches…really made me feel like I was at home,” said Whyte, who was named this year’s Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“They (the USC coaches) really made me feel like they want me, and they would help me get where I wanted to be.”

Whyte’s resume stacks up with some of the great track and field athletes in Hampton Roads history. Aside from helping Heritage win its first ever team state title, Whyte has won 10 individual state championships, won a national title in the 200-meter at the New Balance Outdoor meet, and over the Summer won a gold medal as part of the 4×400 mixed relay team at the under-20 World Championships.