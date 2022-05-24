NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Modern American Mixed Martial Arts is one of the longest-running MMA gyms in the Hampton Roads. As of a few weeks ago, it’s also home to a handful of world champion grapplers.

“I plan to build the most competitive kids team and ultimately adult team that I can,” said Nick White, owner and head grappling coach at Modern American MMA.

White took a team of 13 youngsters to New Jersey for the North American Grappling Association World Championships at the end of April. Three of his students came home with world titles. TJ Delce, 8, won world titles in both the 60-70 and 70-80 pound division.

Roman Askew, 9, took home the championship in the beginner division, and 9-year old Izzy Kudrick won worlds in the expert division.

“It was pretty awesome,” said Kudrick, who’s also won two North American Championships along with eight state titles.

“I learned you can do more than you think you can do.”