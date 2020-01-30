New York Mets star David Wright wraps up $1.6-million decade of fundraising for CHKD

CHKD patient Tymiere Grayson presents David Wright and his wife, Molly Beers, a gift of appreciation for a decade of hosting a casino night fundraiser for CHKD. Photo Courtesy of CHKD.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – David Wright, former captain of the New York Mets, hosted the 10th and final Vegas-style Wright Night on Jan. 17 to benefit the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

During the past decade, more than $1.6 million has been raised at this annual event of casino gaming, cocktails and live auctions.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters honored Wright, a seven-time all-star third baseman, and his wife, Molly Beers, by naming the playroom on the eighth floor of the hospital after them.

Wright, a native of Norfolk and raised in Chesapeake, has been a longtime supporter of CHKD.

He regularly visited the hospital to play games and engage with the children.

Mr. Met dances the night away with CHKD patient Julian Garcia. Photo Courtesy of CHKD.

Wright has retired as a Mets player and now works for the Mets front office as a special adviser to the team.

“I’d like to recognize David Wright for his support in hosting a decade of fundraisers for CHKD, and for the countless hours he has spent lifting the spirits of our patients in the playroom and at their bedsides,” said CHKD President and CEO Jim Dahling.

David Wright was recently nominated to the 2020 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.