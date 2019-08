NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein reports from Chopper 10, high above Hampton Roads, with a look into the future of Old Dominion University football.

Like any good football program, the new S.B. Ballard stadium starts with a foundation built to stand the test of time. 600,000 pounds of demolished material were put to use, along with 675 piles for the foundation, 760 pieces of precast concrete, 1900 tons of steel and aluminum, and 6000 cubic yards of poured concrete.