WAVY News 10's Nathan Epstein reports from Chopper 10, high above Hampton Roads, with a look into the future of Old Dominion University football.

The original Foreman Field first opened in 1936. That’s 83 years of history torn down in no time at all. In fact, construction of the new stadium began only 72 hours after the Monarchs played their final game at Foreman Field. Nine months later, the future is now.