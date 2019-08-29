ODU Stadium Fact: Construction completed in 1/2 the estimated time

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein reports from Chopper 10, high above Hampton Roads, with a look into the future of Old Dominion University football.

Like a quarterback scouring over an opposing defense, Steve Ballard stared down a daunting timeline. So, SB Ballard Construction ran some up tempo offense, putting separate crews to work simultaneously on both the east side and the west side of the stadium to meet the deadline. The result, a project which was estimated to take 18 months. Ballard got it done in half time the time.