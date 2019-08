NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You’ll have your choice of pizza, seafood, Mexican dishes, nachos, vegetarian fare and more when you visit S.B. Ballard Stadium this year.

ODU Chef Bob Patton has cooked up quite a menu for the seven concession stands that will feed the fans.

WAVY News 10 Lifestyle Reporter Symone Davis got a private tasting, and came back with rave reviews.