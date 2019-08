NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University Coach Bobby Wilder brought his team to the field at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time a couple of weeks ago. There were a lot of wide eyes.

Coach Wilder has been touting the new stadium to recruits for the past several years, and it will be even more impressive when recruits enjoy the game day experience.

WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader reports.