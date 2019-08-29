A look at the new ODU football stadium two days ahead of kickoff

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — In two days, Old Dominion University fans will get to experience the new S.B. Ballard Stadium for themselves.
The newly constructed stadium — which seats just under 22,000 — will get its debut when the Monarchs take on local rival Norfolk State on Saturday.
Old Dominion held its first scrimmage of the fall camp under the lights at the new stadium earlier this month.
