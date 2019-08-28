Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Back to School
Top Stories
Wildlife expert called to remove snake stuck in a car in Va. Beach
Top Stories
N.C. teen uses Popeyes sandwich craze to help get out the vote
Man arrested in July robbery of Atlantic Union Bank in Va. Beach
Police: Woman with 3 kids in vehicle flees traffic stop in Chesapeake
Top Stories for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Operation School Supplies
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dave Hansen is stepping down as Virginia Beach’s city manager
New ODU Stadium
Gallery: Construction of ODU’s new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
ODU’s Harry Minium and WAVY’s Bruce Rader discuss all the changes the new stadium brings
WAVY Archives: A look back at ODU’s inaugural 2009 season
Video: Touring the new ODU football stadium
ODU holds first ever scrimmage under the lights at SB Ballard Stadium
More New ODU Stadium Headlines
Three weeks from kickoff, ODU’s Wilder gives pep work to construction crews
ODU implementing ‘clear bag’ policy at football games this year
ODU’s new football stadium will be ready for the season opener
Chopper 10 shows progress of ODU’s new football stadium
WAVY Archive: 1981 Astro-Turf at ODU Foreman Field
Chopper 10 gives aerial view of ODU stadium construction
New ODU football stadium coming out of the ground with installation of concrete
Work on ODU’s stadium going through the night as crews race to beat tight deadline
Demolition of ODU’s Foreman Field underway
ODU announces plan to rebuild, expand football stadium
Don't Miss
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
Liberty University adjunct professor arrested for filming minors
Wildlife expert called to remove snake stuck in a car in Va. Beach
Family of minor league baseball pitcher slain in Virginia
Man arrested in July robbery of Atlantic Union Bank in Va. Beach
Police: Woman with 3 kids in vehicle flees traffic stop in Chesapeake