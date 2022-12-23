NORFOLK (WAVY) – Hockey fans in Norfolk have not seen their Admirals in a playoff game since the end of the 2013-14 season. Jeff Carr believes that will change sooner rather than later.

Carr, 38, was the man chosen to succeed Rod Taylor, who stepped down as head as the Admirals’ coach at the start of November.

“It’s a dream come true to be with these guys, this franchise, and try to chase something these fans are longing for,” said Carr, who first joined the Admirals as an assistant under Taylor in September.

Carr is a professional head coach for just the second time in his career, but in that time has shown he knows how to win. He led the Knoxville Ice Bears (Southern Professional Hockey League) to a franchise-record 42 wins and a regular season championship, and was named the SPHL Coach of the Year.

“(Carr) brings intensity, brings a good culture to the locker room, [and he’s] somebody who expects more out of you as a player than maybe sometimes you do from yourself,” said Admirals defenseman Carson Musser.

Norfolk began the year 1-7, and at the start of the week found themselves 4-21, which is the worst record in the ECHL. But Carr is confident he can right the ship.

“I will not guarantee playoffs right now,” said Carr after practice on Wednesday, “We will be in playoffs. We will compete for a Kelly Cup next year. I can promise you that.”