New 7-on-7 football league begins in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY)- You won’t see any helmets or shoulder pads, and you won’t hear the drumming of the marching bands, but high school football is still very much alive in Hampton Roads this Fall.

Thanks to the efforts of former Virginia Tech and assistant coach Zohn Burden, Princess Anne assistant Deon Glover, and other area coaches, fans will still be able to see some of brightest stars in Hampton Roads shine under the lights in the form of a brand new 7-on-7 passing league.

This league includes 24 teams, 15 players to a team, and will play for 10 straight weeks at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, beginning Friday night.

“We’re trying to the create the same atmosphere, as much as we can, of Friday night,” said Burden.

Because of COVID-19, the regularly scheduled football season had to be pushed back to February of 2021.