Wake Forest scores 20 unanswered in win over Norfolk State

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, left, and Norfolk State head coach Latrell Scott meet on the field after a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Norfolk State wide receiver Justin Smith is tackled by Wake Forest defensive back Kenneth Dicks III during the second half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Norfolk State place kicker Josh Nardone kicks a field goal against the Wake Forest during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wake Forest quarterback Leo Kelly looks to pass against the Norfolk State during the second half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches during the second half of a NCAA college football game against the Norfolk State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wake Forest wide receiver Jackson Hensley runs past Norfolk State defensive back Stuart Anderson Jr. during the second half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith runs past Norfolk State’s Devyn Coles during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman passes against the Norfolk State during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter runs against the Wake Forest during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest beat Norfolk State 41-16.

Wake Forest scored 20 straight points, spanning halftime, to take control. On the first play of the second half, Jaquarii Roberson ran past the defense for Hartman’s deep ball and raced for a 64-yard touchdown for a 34-9 lead. It was Roberson’s sixth straight game with a touchdown reception.

Roberson finished with four catches for 97 yards for Wake Forest (2-0). Christian Beal-Smith carried it nine times for 60 yards and a score. Juwan Carter was 19-of-31 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State.

Rayquan Smith and Anthony Williams each made one catch — both going for touchdowns.