HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton’s fourth-quarter rally from a 16-point deficit fell short as Campbell topped the Pirates 30-27 Saturday before 3,968 at Armstrong Stadium in a Coastal Athletic Association matchup.

The Pirates trailed 30-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored 13 points in the final frame, as Darran Burris finished a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard scoring run with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter. Hampton failed on the 2-point try.

In the final moments, the Pirates went 78 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Chris Zellous to Jaden Wimberly. The extra point closed the margin to three points with under a minute, but after a replay review on the ensuing onside kick, Campbell (3-3, 2-2 CAA) recovered the ball and ran out the clock.

“We had a real chance on the onside kick,” said Hampton coach Robert Prunty. “It was a perfect kick but it just didn’t bounce our way. I think that shows how close we are to teams like Campbell that a game can come down to just one play.”

Hampton (3-2, 1-1 CAA) scored first on an Elijah Burris 45-yard run to the end zone. But Campbell scored the next two touchdowns, and the Camels took a 14-7 lead into the half.

The Pirates tied the game midway through the third quarter on a 22-yard scoring pass from Chris Zellous to Evan King.

However, the game turned when Hampton’s snap on a punt went out of the endzone for a safety, and Campbell then went 68 yards in just two play to extend their lead to 30-14 with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter.

“We showed a lot of determination battling back. I liked the way we never gave up and fought to the very end,” Prunty said. “I’m proud of the way we fought back.”

Hampton’s backfield duo of Darran Butts 124 yards, 1 TD), who played high school football for King’s Fork in Suffolk, and Elijah Burris (113 yards, 1 TD) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Zellous completed 14 of 28 passes with two TDs and two interceptions.

Pirates linebacker Qwahsin Townsel had a career-high 18 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Next game: Hampton travels to Monmouth Saturday, Oct. 14.