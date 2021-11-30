ODU head coach dismisses offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell

Chopper 10 aerial image of the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University Football and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell have parted ways.

In a statement from Old Dominion University Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Eric Bohannon on Tuesday, ODU said Head Coach Ricky Rahne had dismissed Campbell.

The announcement was first made by Rahne Sunday.

“I would like to thank Kirk for his hard work and diligence throughout the last two years. He is a good football coach and a man of excellent character. This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Rahne said in a statement sent out by Bohannon Tuesday.

During ODU Football’s annual media day in August 2021, Rahne had said Campbell would be responsible for calling plays.

An ODU bio for Campbell said he joined the Monarchs after spending three years at Penn State as an offensive analyst. At Penn State, he assisted Rahne in all QB meetings, scouted future opponents and was a part of game planning. Rahne was the offensive coordinator at Penn State for two seasons before coming to ODU. He spent six seasons in total at Penn State.