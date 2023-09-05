BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — When the Hokies take the field on Saturday at Lane Stadium, they’ll do so without Nick Gallo. Head coach Brent Pry announced on Tuesday that the senior tight end underwent season-ending surgery.

“Hearts go out to him. He’s a guy that had a strong conviction to come back and be a captain, a leader, which he is still going to have the ability to do that, he will do that, he wants to do that,” Pry said. “But as far as on the field, we won’t have Nick available for the season.”

Gallo had suffered a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage and was not on the field during last weekend’s game against Old Dominion.

The Richboro, Pennsylvania-native was named as one of seven team captains this season after starting every game in 2022. And the news puts a dent into a Hokies offense that put up the most points in a game since Pry became head coach.

“The expectation is, as we say throughout our entire team, no matter what happens, the next man up, you expect to do just as good of a job or better,” redshirt freshman Benji Gosnell said. “That’s what everybody on the team is expecting us to do.”

Virginia Tech hosts Perdue on Saturday at noon at Lane Stadium, looking to go 2-0 to the season after a 36-17 win over the Monarchs in the season opener.

“I love that we were able to go 1-0, it’s a great game to build on,” Pry said. “We have several areas we have got to get better in if we want to be 1-0 again this weekend. And that was my message to the team.”