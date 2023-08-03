LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames football team opens up a new era for their program with fall football practice Wednesday. LU first year head football coach Jamey Chadwell feels there are opportunities for his program in their first year in Conference USA. Liberty is predicted to finish second in Conference USA. If the prediction holds it would put them in the league title game.

“That has allowed us to have a place at the table that we have an opportunity to earn and we have never had that before. No matter how great the seasons are or the bowl seasons wise we never had that access. So now that we do I thing that it is going to help this program grow,” said Chadwell.

The Flames open up the season on September 2nd at home against Bowling Green.