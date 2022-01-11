Carter, Myers selected for HBCU combine

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University senior football players Juwan Carter and Chris Myers have been invited to attend the 2022 HBCU Combine on Jan. 28-29 in Mobile, Alabama.

The event is held in conjunction with the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Representatives from NFL teams will be in attendance to evaluate the 40 invited prospects in strength and speed tests, football drills and interviews. The combine will be held at the University of South Alabama.

Carter put a period on his stellar four-year career by earning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year honors this past season. Carter, who was also a finalist for the FCS’ Walter Payton Award, led all MEAC quarterbacks in passing yards (2,511), touchdown passes (21), completion percentage (63.8) and efficiency (150.4). He also ran for 390 yards and six touchdowns. A four-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Week in 2021, Carter leaves NSU as the school’s all-time leader with 9,271 passing yards, 10,248 total yards, 749 completions and 1,270 attempts.

Like Carter, Myers, a defensive end, also earned first-team All-MEAC honors last year. Myers ranked second in the MEAC with 5.5 sacks. He also logged 40 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and was MEAC Defensive Player of the Week after the Elizabeth City State win. In two seasons after transferring to NSU from Middle Tennessee, Myers tallied 76 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, including a MEAC-high 9.0 in 2019.