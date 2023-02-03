HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Paced by a double-double from freshman Kyrese Mullen, Hampton rallied to defeat William & Mary 62-57 at home Thursday.

Mullen, a Norfolk native, led the Pirates with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points, Ray Bethea had 11 and Hampton native Marquis Godwin had 10 points, and despite not shooting well – just 33.9% from the field (20-for-58) and 22.2% from behind the arc (4-for-18) – they put the clamps on the Tribe in the second half.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

W&M went just 8-for-23 from the field in the second half, and 0-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe with 13 points and five assists, and Gabe Dorsey had 10 points, while Ben Wright had seven points and 10 rebounds.

William & Mary led 34-27 at the half, and still clung to a 49-48 lead with 6:56 left, but the Pirates outscored the Tribe 14-8 the rest of the way, with a 3-point play from Ray Bethea with 5:17 left putting Hampton up for good. The Tribe missed six of their last eight shots from the field.

W&M took its last lead at 49-48 with 6:56 remaining. But the Pirates closed with a 14-8 run as W&M missed six of its last eight shots from the field.

The Tribe had eight second-half turnovers, and Hampton outscored them 15-0 off turnovers in the second half.

W&M had eight turnovers in the second half, many in live-ball situations. HU outscored the Tribe 15-0 off turnovers in the second half.

With under two minutes to play and the Tribe trailing 55-54, the Pirates missed three shots on the same possession, but they rebounded each miss, and then Kyrese Mullen made a pair of free throws to make it 57-54 with 1:13 left.

Hampton (6-17, 3-8 CAA) next plays at Norfolk State at 5 p.m. Saturday, while William & Mary (9-15, 4-7 CAA) hosts UNC-Wilmington at 2 p.m. Saturday in its annual Gold Rush game.