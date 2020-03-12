NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19

(WAVY/AP) — The NBA plans to suspend its season following Wednesday night’s games.

The NBA said an NBA player on the Utah Jazz has tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus.

The test result was reported just before the tip-off of tonight’s basketball game with the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The game was canceled at that time.

The player with the virus was not in the arena at that time.

The move came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.