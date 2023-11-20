NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Naval Academy will honor the Navy’s “Silent Service,” the U.S. Submarine Force, at this year’s Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9.

The Midshipmen will don jerseys from Under Armour in Eclipse Navy, Under Armour’s darkest shade of Navy blue, to mimic the stealthy design of the Navy’s subs.

Other unique design elements include numbers stacked vertically on the team’s pants to look like depth numbers of a submarine hull, a sleeve patch with the “dolphins/fish” Submarine Warfare insignia, the slogan “Silent Service” on the back of the neck and a silhouette of a U.S. submarine on top of a sonar screen.

The Naval Academy’s Silent Service uniforms (Courtesy of Navy Sports)

The Naval Academy says each helmet will also be hand painted with Virginia Class Submarines, which are built in Newport News, on the right side.

The game this year is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, and will be played for the first time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, instead of the customary locations of Baltimore/Washington and Philadelphia. It should be another competitive game, with Navy currently at 5-5 overall and on a two-game win streak, and Army at 5-6 riding a 3-game win streak, including a surprise 23-3 beatdown of previously ranked Air Force.

Navy leads the all-time series 64-62, but Army has won five of the last seven matchups, including last year’s in Philadelphia (a 20-17 double OT game).

You can see more photos or the uniforms and a video announcement here.