RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There will be two night Cup races at Richmond Raceway in 2024.

Drivers will return to compete on March 30 with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Then the NASCAR Cup Series will have the Toyota Owners 400 during primetime on Easter Sunday, March 31. This continues a three-year effort of NASCAR taking ownership of the Easter holiday and garnering new interest with a primetime slot.

In the summer, The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kickstart the fun on Saturday night, August 10, with the Worldwide Express 250 as drivers have one last chance to lock themselves into the playoffs. The drama will carry over into Sunday night, August 11, when the NASCAR Cup Series drivers look to secure a win-and-you’re-in playoff berth in the Cook Out 400, a crucial late regular-season race.

“We’re extremely excited for Richmond Raceway to get two NASCAR Cup Series night races for the 2024 season,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “In addition to two great weekends of racing, we look forward to offering a fantastic holiday atmosphere with tons of festivities for the whole family to enjoy.”