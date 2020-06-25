NASCAR releases photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

(WFXR/WAVY) — NASCAR has released the photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall.

On Sunday, June 21, the noose was found hanging in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama. This came two weeks after Wallace advocated for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events and facilities.

NEWS: NASCAR completes investigation into No. 43 garage stall at Talladega.



The FBI investigated the incident after it was thought to be a hate crime directed towards Wallace. However, it was determined the noose was hung in October of last year.

In an interview with CNN, Wallace responded, “I wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a knot. It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”

During a teleconference Thursday afternoon, NASCAR President Steve Phelps detailed the findings of NASCAR’s internal investigation. “Upon learning of and seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver. We’re living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate and was only present in one area of the garage and that was of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace,” Phelps said. “In hindsight, I should have used the word ‘alleged’ in our statement.

Following the incident, NASCAR rallied around Wallace in a demonstration on Monday.

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this,” Phelps reiterated on Thursday. “Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity.”

